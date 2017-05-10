SBS Filipino

WOW , Wear Orange Wednesday, thank you SES

Published 10 May 2017
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Wear Orange Wednesday to say thank you to the 40,000 State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers around Australia. SES Volunteers around Australia respond to calls for help in times of natural calamities and emergency situations. May 10 is Wear Orange Wednesday to show support for all the volunteers and the amazing work they do. Becky Gollings from the SES tells us more

Image: AAP-SES, Allan Briggs

 

 

