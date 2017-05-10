WOW , Wear Orange Wednesday, thank you SES

Image: AAP-SES, Allan Briggs
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages
Wear Orange Wednesday to say thank you to the 40,000 State Emergency Services (SES) volunteers around Australia. SES Volunteers around Australia respond to calls for help in times of natural calamities and emergency situations. May 10 is Wear Orange Wednesday to show support for all the volunteers and the amazing work they do. Becky Gollings from the SES tells us more
