WSBA' shoots a three-point in latest hoops campaign

Karlo Angelo

Source: Leabres

Published 18 October 2017 at 1:00pm, updated 18 October 2017 at 1:23pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
A forefront in developing and promoting young talents, Western Sydney Basketball Association's invite of a prominent Filipino basketball player and coach shows it can convert more points for the game. Image: still photo of Karlo Angelo as being interviewed by Marc Leabres on Talking Sports

Karlo Angelo, operations manager, talks about their latest scoop as they were able to let Eric Altamirano demonstrate a basketball clinic.

 



