Yasmin Newman: Reinventing Filipino dishes, tasting New York's desserts

Yasmin Newman

Yasmin Newman Source: Supplied

Published 4 February 2018 at 12:53pm, updated 5 February 2018 at 12:12am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

"I'm a dessert lover, as most Filipinos are. We are born with sweet tooth." So says food and travel writer Yasmin Newman as she talks about her another adventure, together with her young family, for a dessert hunting trip to one of the world's iconic cities - New York City.

Remembering Yasmin's first book "7000 Islands - A food Portrait of the Philippines" - showcasing more than 100 Filipino recipes she recreated, her love of her Filipino roots has been highlighted.

Yasmin Newman
(Supplied by Yasmin Newman) Source: Supplied by Yasmin Newman


And on her new "tempting recipe-slash-travel journal" and guide book "Desserts of New York", she brings her readers to the bright lights of NYC as she tracked down some of the world's most sought-after desserts - and savour them all.

For more details of Yasmin's books, go to her website: 
Yasmin Newman
.

