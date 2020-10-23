Year 7 student wins in Canberra GovHack 2020 Challenge

Highlights 13-year-old Filipina girl wins in GovHack 2020 Challenge

Her team responded to the challenge of a better real time transport data for Canberra

In light of COVID-19, organisers have redesigned GovHack as a digital event allowing participation throughout Australia and New Zealand

Marielle Diaz, Year 7 student at Cheltenham Girls High School in Sydney, delivered the pitch for her team where they responded to the challenge of a better real time transport data for Canberra.





Building on knowledge from published literature, the team proposed a system of converting transport data into a unified format that data consumers can use to present a consistent and more meaningful information to public transport users in the nation's capital.





In an interview with SBS Filipino , Ms. Diaz shares she is grateful that she joined the competition.





"I'm happy and proud. I'm glad I was able to pull off something like this."





The 13-year-old winner believes that by challenging herself, she can reach new goals that lead to personal growth.





"It's good to challenge yourself because once you do, you can achieve things that you did not think you could."

The GovHack Challenge

GovHack is an international competition for people of all abilities who seek to make life better through open data.





Across one weekend, thousands come together to form teams, agree projects, and participate in what has become one of the world’s largest open data competitions.





In light of COVID-19, organisers have redesigned GovHack as a digital event allowing participation throughout Australia and New Zealand.





Winners for the ACT, NSW and QLD regions were announced on 24 September 2020, livestreamed via YouTube.

Family of web developers

Marielle reveals her father encouraged her to join the GovHack competition.





"My dad got me into it. I was reluctant at first, but he was persistent."





She is the eldest daughter of Mr Manny Diaz, an IT contractor, lawyer and former dean of computer studies in Ateneo De Naga. Her mother also previously worked in the IT industry.





The couple decided to move to Australia in 2011 to give their children a better future. Diaz Family Source: Manny Diaz Mr Diaz shares his daughter started to show interest in information technology at a very young age.





"It started around kindie. She likes to play with the computer. I call it gamification of learning. Since then I encouraged her to not just be a content consumer but to be a content creator."





Mr Diaz believes that parents play an important role in the life of their children.





"As a parent, I think modelling, giving [your kids] opportunities and persistent encouragement are all important to help them find where they excel best."

