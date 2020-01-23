Year of the Rat: What are the lucky signs and what you need to watch out for in 2020

Source: SBS
Published 24 January 2020 at 10:36am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Roda Masinag, Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages
Which animal signs are lucky in 2020? SBS Filipino speaks with feng shui expert Master Hanz Cua on which animal signs will be lucky this year, which businesses will take off and what you can do to boost your luck. Listen in.
