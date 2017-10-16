Yoga out, mental health in: Private health insurance sweeping reforms revealed

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Yoga out, mental health in: Private health insurance sweeping reforms revealedPlay04:35SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Various private health insurance cards Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.1MB)Published 16 October 2017 at 11:13amBy Jarni BlakkarlyPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The federal government has announced sweeping reforms of the private health insurance system. Image:Various private health insurance cards (SBS)Published 16 October 2017 at 11:13amBy Jarni BlakkarlyPresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe changes are aimed at simplifying the system. And as this report, the government says it's also a 'very powerful financial incentive' for young people to take out private health cover.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul