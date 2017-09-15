SBS Filipino

You cannot give, what you do not have; spiritual care and well being

Published 15 September 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 20 September 2017 at 11:05am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
How do we archive a strong healthy mind, heart and body so that we are able to care for those who are in need? We ask Violeta Canoy, Dr Lilian Molato and AFCS (Australian Filipino Community Services) Norminda Forteza.

Image: (left to right) Violeta Canoy, AFCS (Australian Filipino Community Services) Norminda Forteza and, Dr Lilian Molato at SBS Studio, Federation Square in Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

