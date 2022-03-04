’You don’t search, you wait for true love’: Filipina on finding love after 40

Highlights 1 in 6 women have experienced violence by an intimate partner

Haydee Florendo shares in SBS Filipino 's love down under how she struggled from disappointing and traumatic relationships in the past.





In her teenage years, she fell pregnant with her first child only to be abandoned by her partner who was migrating to Canada at that time. Since then, she never heard from him which forced Ms. Florendo to raise her daughter alone.





After years of hoping, Ms. Florendo gave love another chance when she met a handsome nurse at her workplace. While it was good at the start, it did not take long until her partner started to cheat on her.





Because of love, she says that she gave her second partner several chances to change but things only got worst after they got married. After moving to Australia as a married couple, her husband was jobless resulting in his severe alcohol consumption. Ms. Florendo says she did not only endure verbal abuse but suffered physical abuse along with her daughter. She decided to take the matter in the hands of the police and it was in 2017 when their marriage ended.





Two years later, Ms. Florendo already in her 40's met her current partner, Scott. The couple is enjoying a stable relationship together and has plans of marrying in the future.





After going through many painful experiences in her past relationships, Ms. Florendo has concluded that love knows no age.





"You don’t search for love, you wait for true love."











'Love down under' is SBS Filipino's podcast series which features love, relationship, and family stories.





