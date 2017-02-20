Young Asian migrant eyes first professional title

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Young Asian migrant eyes first professional titlePlay04:49SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.21MB)Published 20 February 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 3:53pmBy John BaldockPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Su Oh's family relocated from South Korea to Australia just over a decade ago. And its here that she discovered golf. Image: Golfer Su Oh in action. (AAP)Published 20 February 2017 at 12:36pm, updated 20 February 2017 at 3:53pmBy John BaldockPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesAt the age of 12, Su became the youngest-ever player to qualify for the Womens Australian Open golf tournament. As this report shows reports, now the 20-year-old wants to show the world she's got more than consistency to offer. ShareLatest podcast episodesDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January