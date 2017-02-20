SBS Filipino

Young Asian migrant eyes first professional title

site_197_Filipino_634708.JPG

Published 20 February 2017
By John Baldock
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

Su Oh's family relocated from South Korea to Australia just over a decade ago. And its here that she discovered golf. Image: Golfer Su Oh in action. (AAP)

At the age of 12, Su became the youngest-ever player to qualify for the Womens Australian Open golf tournament.

 

As this report shows reports, now the 20-year-old wants to show the world she's got more than consistency to offer.

 

 

 

