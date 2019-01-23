Craig Foster joined human rights advocates in Bangkok on Tuesday to lobby for the release of Hakeem Al Araibi, who was on holiday in Thailand when he was arrested on an Interpol Red Notice issued by Bahrain.
Former Socceroo Craig Foster talks to journalists after meeting detained athlete Hakeem al-Araibi Source: AAP
Former Socceroo Craig Foster says a young Australian footballer being held in jail in Thailand is beginning to lose hope.
