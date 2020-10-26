Young chefs create Bacolod piaya and napoleones for Australian market

"A customer told me once that she trusts chubby chefs like me because we know what good food is," Harlet Ty laughs.





With her appetite and ability to know what good food is, Harlet is concentrating her efforts on creating two of her favourite snacks - the piaya [flatbread typically filled with muscovado sugar or ube] and napoleones [layered pastry with vanilla custard and melted icing topping]. The piaya [left] and napoleones [right] Source: Harlet Ty

When Harlet met Khenny

The idea to create piaya and napoleones for the Australian market began when Harlet met her best friend and business partner Bacolod-born Khenny Pielago.





"We were both working as chefs in a hotel. When I found out that Khenny was from Bacolod, the topic immediately went to the piaya because it's my absolute favourite," she shares, adding, "Whenever we would visit the Philippines, I would fill my suitcase with piaya !" The two met working as chefs in a hotel. Source: Harlet Ty / Khenny Pielago The friendship further solidified when Cookery student Khenny gave Harlet her last pack of piaya .





"I really got to learn about Bacolod food through Khenny. Aside from being a chef in the Philippines, her father also owns a food business in Bacolod.





"We became best friends and really liked working together in the hotel; but then the pandemic happened. We both lost our jobs."

$50

The two found themselves out of work and with only a total of $50 in the bank.





"We didn't know where to get money for bills. Khenny also needed to think about her tuition.





"Luckily we were given relief goods by the community, like tuyo [dried fish], milk powder." "With the packet of tuyo, Khenny created her signature sauce and made her gourmet tuyo. With the powdered milk, we made pastillas." Source: Harlet Ty With the $50 and relief goods they had, Harlet and Khenny created food that would lift their spirits.





"We made piaya . With the packet of tuyo , Khenny created her signature sauce and made her gourmet tuyo . With the powdered milk, we made pastillas [sugared milk candies]. We then thought - why not sell these online? That's how our business, Mr. and Mrs. Piaya , started.





"That $50 sustained us. We're very grateful we can at least breathe a bit now. We're happy as well that we're getting repeat customers and that the Filipino community has been so supportive."

Bacolod snacks

Harlet believes the support from the community pushes them to continue their offerings even though they can be quite laborious to make. Harlet believes the support from the community pushes them to continue doing the food they love even though they can be quite laborious to do. Source: Harlet Ty "We do Bacolod piaya which has a thicker bread and more filling compared to the Ilonggo version.





"The piaya can be challenging to do. Because the weather changes quickly in Melbourne and it affects the dough, we have to adjust the recipe every so often. Also, the two of us do everything by hand so it can really be quite taxing on the hands and the arms."





Harlet admits that they have a lot of sleepless nights because they want to make sure they only deliver freshly-baked napoleones so that the confection retains its crunch.





"It's hard work, but this is the kind of food we love. I eat so much of them that I joke that we're running out of products because I keep on eating them," Harlet laughs.





