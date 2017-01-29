Young cricketers heading for life's baggy greens

Sunshine Heights cricket club has had its challenges, but it remains determined to keep fostering the dreams of its diverse group of players on and off the pitch.
Published 30 January 2017 at 10:16am
Source: SBS
A 60-year old cricket club in Melbourne's west is determined to produce Australia's first Sudanese-born player in the *baggy green". Image: Sunshine Heights cricketers Bol Abien and Danush Dandeni Arachchige (SBS)
