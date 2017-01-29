SBS Filipino

Young cricketers heading for life's baggy greens

Published 30 January 2017 at 10:16am
A 60-year old cricket club in Melbourne's west is determined to produce Australia's first Sudanese-born player in the *baggy green". Image: Sunshine Heights cricketers Bol Abien and Danush Dandeni Arachchige (SBS)

Sunshine Heights cricket club has had its challenges, but it remains determined to keep fostering the dreams of its diverse group of players on and off the pitch.

 

 

 





