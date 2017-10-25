SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Young Filipina joins AFL Female Diversity All Star team

Gabby Cleeman holding her uniform

Gabby Cleeman holding her uniform Source: Gabby Cleeman

Published 25 October 2017 at 1:59pm, updated 25 October 2017 at 5:11pm
At a very young age, 15-year old Gabby Cleeman became fond of playing and watching football, her fondness for the sport brought her to a new standing. Get to know Gabby Cleeman, the Filipina member of AFL's Female Diversity All Star team. Team All Star will go to Darwin in a couple of weeks to do training and play against the Indigenous team of the different state.

