Young first time voters under pressure to make 'the right choice' at the upcoming federal election

- The Australian Electoral Commission says as at the end of February, there were 612,300 Australians enrolled to vote aged 18, 19 or 20 years old.
- After the election is called there are just seven days to enrol and AEC encourages people to enroll as soon as they can.
- Senior Lecturer in politics at the Australian National University, Dr. Jill Sheppard, says the nature of Australia's compulsory voting system means young voters are often overlooked by the major parties.
Ilang kabataang unang beses na boboto, napi-pressure pumili ng tama ngayong hahalan
SBS Filipino
08/04/202206:15
