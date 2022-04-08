SBS Filipino

Young first time voters under pressure to make 'the right choice' at the upcoming federal election

SBS Filipino

Students hold placards during a Climate School Strike protest in Melbourne.

Students hold placards during a Climate School Strike protest in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 April 2022 at 11:17am, updated 8 April 2022 at 11:44am
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The federal election is inching closer, with more than half a million Australians eligible to vote for the first time.

Published 8 April 2022 at 11:17am, updated 8 April 2022 at 11:44am
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • The Australian Electoral Commission says as at the end of February, there were 612,300 Australians enrolled to vote aged 18, 19 or 20 years old.
  • After the election is called there are just seven days to enrol and AEC encourages people to enroll as soon as they can.
  • Senior Lecturer in politics at the Australian National University, Dr. Jill Sheppard, says the nature of Australia's compulsory voting system means young voters are often overlooked by the major parties.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Young first time voters under pressure to make 'the right choice' at the upcoming federal election image

Ilang kabataang unang beses na boboto, napi-pressure pumili ng tama ngayong hahalan

SBS Filipino

08/04/202206:15


Advertisement
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget