Image: Lisa Carson (left) with Barbara Trojanowska at SBS Studious, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Young Women in Australia extends help to Marawi
Published 18 August 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 4:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Upon learning about the crisis in Marawi, from a recent reserach trip to Manila, PhD candiadte Barbara Trojanowska coorinated with Young Women's League for Peace and Freedom ( Y WILPF) in Australia to help raise funds for Marawi. Lisa Carson and Barbara Trojanowska tells us more.
Available in other languages
