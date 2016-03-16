Youth Gang Violence Brewing in Melbourne

Several people have been arrested following a violent brawl at Federation Square as police used capsicum spray to disperse a large group of young people.
Published 16 March 2016 at 12:01pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Source: SBS
The Centre for Multicultural Youth and the Youth Affairs Council of Victoria say trouble's been brewing well ahead of gang violence in Melbourne's C-B-D over the weekend. Image: Victoria Police (AAP)
