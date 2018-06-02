SBS Filipino

Youths' short films to be used in combating suicide, depression

SBS Filipino

Depression prevention

Psychiatrist David Horgan Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 June 2018 at 2:09pm, updated 2 June 2018 at 2:15pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Short films on social media will be used as weapons in trying to curb the worrying levels of youth depression and suicide in Australia.

Published 2 June 2018 at 2:09pm, updated 2 June 2018 at 2:15pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As part of the campaign, young people are being encouraged to produce minute-long films to share their messages on a sensitive topic.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom