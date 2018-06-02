Youths' short films to be used in combating suicide, depression

As part of the campaign, young people are being encouraged to produce minute-long films to share their messages on a sensitive topic.
Psychiatrist David Horgan Source: SBS
Published 2 June 2018 at 2:09pm, updated 2 June 2018 at 2:15pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Short films on social media will be used as weapons in trying to curb the worrying levels of youth depression and suicide in Australia.
Published 2 June 2018 at 2:09pm, updated 2 June 2018 at 2:15pm
By Manny Tsigas
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share