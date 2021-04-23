YouthSpeaks: First Filipino food that you will refer to your non-Filo friends

For this #YouthSpeaks episode, we invited Mark Taneco, Cindy Wenceslao, Raf Rayos and Enzo Gutierrez to share their opinions regarding their go-to Filipino food.





When you are with your friends, deciding where to eat is already a big question, but knowing what to eat is another. When our non-Filipino friends ask us what Filipino dish should they try, we mostly resort to one particular pinoy dish - adobo.





Highlights

Adobo reigns supreme as the go-to Filipino food representative

Sisig also sits as one of the youth's favourites

Kare-kare is a unique Filipino dish and is attractive for some non-Filipinos

Adobo had been and will be the face of the Filipino cuisine to many. Besides its presence in most Filipino households and restaurants, adobo also had been known for its varieties. It can come in different kinds of base, whether it be pork, chicken or fish. It was easy to understand why Mark Taneco chose adobo as his ace in referring Filipino cuisine to his non-Filipino friends.





For some of our youth however, they were a bit careful in always giving adobo the spotlight. Cindy took a different path by saying that pandesal , though as simple it may be, can be a proper representation of Filipino food. Pandesal is a staple Filipino bread known for its affordability, versatility and flavour.





Some would say sisig should be given a proper introduction. Sisig is a Filipino sizzling dish using the mascara or the head of the pig as the main base. Raf Rayos defends this by saying "Naroon yung party-barkada vibe for me tapos yung texture niya kakaiba. Hindi siya common, nandun yung chewyness, savouriness at anghang - lahat nandoon". Enzo also believes that adobo is already mainstream and non-Filos should try sisig.





Mark also shares his opinion on kare-kare which is a pork covered with peanut sauce and matched with shrimp paste called bagoong . He thinks that it is a wonderful dish that other nationalities should try.





We all have different pambato or champions when it comes to Filipino food. One thing is certain, we all love to bring pride to our cuisine by giving patronage to it and sharing it to the greater international community.





