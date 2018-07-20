Zoe Daniel talks about 'Angel' and how Filipino people's resilience inspired her







Then Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) Southeast Asia correspondent Zoe Daniel and cameraman David Leland landed in Tacloban City a day after Typhoon Haiyan (Yolanda) hit the Philippines. For days she witnessed the devastation, the frustration, she also witnessed the strength and resilience of the Filipino people. 'Angel' is a novel inspired by the events during in 2013, a story about the strength of the human spirit, a brave young girl determined to find her family.



