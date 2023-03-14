2023 booster dose: Aling bivalent vaccine ang nararapat sa iyo?

Key Points Maari nang tumanggap ng BA.4/5 bivalent vaccine ng Moderna ang mga Australians sa Abril.

Maari nang makakuha ang mga mamamayan ng bivalent boosters na sumusugpo sa orihinal na variant ng Omicron at BA.1 variant.

Hinikayat ni Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton ang mga mamamayan na magpaturok ng 2023 booster dose dahil lumipas na ang anim na buwan sa huling as most COVID vaccine.





Getting your booster dose is like recharging your phone when the battery is low. Professor Brett Sutton

"Now is a good time to recharge your immunity with the booster dose to prepare for winter," ayon kay Prof Sutton.





Ang 2023 booster dose ay pwedeng makuha ng lahat ng nakatatandang Australians na hindi tinamaan ng COVID infection o mga taong wala pang booster sa nagdaang anim na buwan.





Maari na rin itong ibigay sa mga edad 5-17 na may malubhang sakit na nagpapataas ng kanilang tyansa na mahawa sa COVID-19.





Pero paano malalamin kung alin sa apat na bivalent vaccines ang nararapat sa kanila?





Ang tamang bakuna





Sinabi ng Australian Department of Health and Aged Care na hindi isang bakuna lang ang kanilang ipinapakilala.



Clinical decisions relating to types of vaccines are matters for individuals and their vaccine providers Department of Health and Aged Care

Gayunman, ang eligibility criteria na inilabas ng pamunuan ay nagsaabing ang mga nasa edad 18 patas ay pwedeng pumili ng alinman sa apat na bivalents: Pfizer BA.1, Moderna BA.1, Pfizer BA.4/5, at Moderna BA.4/5.





Pero ang mga edad 12-18 ay pwede lang tumanggap ng BA.4/5 bivalents.



Sinabi ni Associate Professor Stuart Turville mula Kirby Institute sa University of New South Wales na ang mga bakuna ay nagpapalakas ng antibodies na pumoprotekta sa katawan laban sa anumang virus.





"One thing that is clear in a number of studies is that you need to be beyond two doses of vaccine to provide levels of neutralising antibodies to cover the Omicron lineages presently in circulation," sabi ni Prof Tuville.





Sa datos ng Department and the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) , ipinapakita na ang BA.4/5 bivalent vaccines ay nakakagawa ng mas mataas na antibodies.





Antibodies





Ayon sa Department, ang Pfizer's BA.4/5 vaccine ay nakakabuo ng halos 2.9 beses ng mataas na antibodies laban sa BA.4/5 subvariants ng Omicron kaysa sa mga tumanggap ng orihinal na Pfizer vaccine.





Ginawa ang pag-aaral sa mga taong edad 55 pataas.





"Neutralisation of newer BQ.1.1 and XBB.1 subvariants was also higher than with the original vaccine," aniya.



Ayon pa sa Kagawaran, ang clinical trial data ng Moderna ay nagpapakita na ang BA.4/5 bivalent ay nakakagawa ng 5.1-6.3 na mas mataas na antibodies laban sa BA.4/5, BQ.1 ng Omicron at XBB subvariants kaysa sa mga naunang nakatanggap ng orihinal na Moderna vaccine o BA.1 bivalent vaccine.





Ginawa ang pag-aaral sa mga taong edad 18 pataas.





Sinabi ni Associate Professor Jane Frawley mula University of Technology Sydney na ang mga eligible na residente ay maaring tumanggap ng BA.4/5 vaccines kaysa orihinal na boosters kung gugustuhin.





"New bivalent vaccines are better matched to the current circulating subvariants and are better at protecting us against COVID-19," sabi ni Professor Frawley.





Paka-ospital, pagkamatay at panganib sa kaligtasan





Ayon pa sa kagawaran, base sa isang pag-aaral sa US, nasa 62 per cent ang pagiging epektibo ng BA.4/5 vaccine laban sa pagka-ospital o pagkamatay kumpara sa orihinal na booster na nasa 25 per cent lamang.





"The short-term safety data for both the Pfizer and Moderna BA.4/5 bivalent vaccines was similar to the original vaccines when used as a booster," it said.





"No new or unexpected safety signals have been reported," it said.



Sinabi ng Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation na walang kugnayan ang Moderna bivalent BA.4/5 vaccine at thrombotic stroke (dulot ng blood clots sa ugat o arteries na nagdadala ng dugo sa utak)





"The very small risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) or pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane around the heart) following Moderna bivalent BA.4/5 vaccine does not appear to be greater than the risk after a first booster dose of Moderna original vaccine or a booster dose of Pfizer bivalent BA.4/5 vaccine in individuals aged 12 years," the ATAGI said in a statement.





Sa isa pang statement noong ika- 8 ng Pebrero, sinabi rin nila na ang panganib o risk Pfizer's BA.4/5 vaccine ay pareho sa BA.1 at orihinal na bakuna na ginagamit bilang booster.



Adverse reactions following Pfizer bivalent BA.4/5 as a second booster dose included pain at the injection site (68.5%), fatigue (56.4%), headache (41.4%), muscle pain (25.8%), chills (16.9%), joint pain (13.4%), fever (7.3%), injection site swelling (5.4%), injection site redness (4.8%), and lymphadenopathy (0.3%) ATAGI

Availability





Nakakuha ang Australian government ng supply na 10 million doses ng Pfizer's BA.4/5 bivalent vaccine. Maari itong makuha ng mga eligible na Australians sa kanilang primary care channels mula ika- 6 ng Marso.





Three million doses ng Moderna BA.4/5 vaccine ang inaasahang dadating sa Abril.





The Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent Original/Omicron BA.1 vaccines are available for those eligible and who want to receive their booster now Department of Health and Aged Care





BA.4/5 as primary doses





Pinag-iisipan na ng ilang bansa tulad ng US na gamitin ang BA.4/5 vaccines bilang primary doses.



Ayon pa sa Department na hindi lahat ng bansa ay may parehong rekomendasyon tungkol sa COVID-19 vaccines.





"The provisional registration for the bivalent vaccines only supports their use as a booster dose at this time," it said.





Sinabi ni Prof Tuville na mahirap mahulaan ang susunod na variant at paano ito magiging iba sa kasalukuyan.





"However, it has been a long time since the original ancestral variant has been in circulation and moving towards the bivalent doses does make sense," he said.



