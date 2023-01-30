This is what the WHO revealed about people who have hybrid immunity from COVID-19

Key Points Evidence suggests hybrid immunity generates higher antibody levels that take longer to wane

Vaccination has benefits over infection as it doesn't lead to long COVID or onward transmission: Australia Department of Health

WHO advises residents to avoid infection and reinfection

The analysis based on 26 studies showed people with hybrid immunity have higher protection from severe disease and hospitalisation than unvaccinated and uninfected individuals.





"One year after developing hybrid immunity, a person had at least a 95 per cent lower chance of getting severe COVID-19 or needing hospitalisation," a paper in The Lancet showed.





"While those who were infected a year ago but not vaccinated had a 75 per cent lower chance of the same," it added.



But unlike severe disease or hospitalisation, hybrid immunity doesn't offer higher protection against reinfection.



Those with hybrid immunity had a 42 per cent lower chance of being reinfected one year later. Those who had been infected before had a 25 per cent lower chance of the same WHO

Australia's Department of Health said repeated exposure to an antigen (through vaccination or infection) stimulates the body to produce antibodies.





It means people with hybrid immunity have encountered COVID antigens more often than those who were only vaccinated or infected.





WHO's COVID-19 Technical Lead, Maria Van Kerkhove, said the analysis is not promoting infection.





"I have said it many times before, and I will keep saying it: do what you can to avoid infection/reinfection," she said in a tweet.





Benefits of vaccination over infection





Department of Health said vaccines induce an immune response in a safe and controlled way.





"When exposed to a virus naturally, the exposure dose is often larger than vaccination. It can also mean that the symptoms experienced are worse, making people more unwell," it told SBS.



Vaccination cannot lead to the development of long COVID or onward transmission of infection Australian Department of Health

The government said immunity from the infection and vaccination varies in individuals depending on their age and pre-existing health conditions.





"Evidence suggests vaccination produces a strong immune response even in the elderly", it said.



Should previously infected people take the vaccine?





Dr Niklas Bobrovitz from the University of Calgary Research Group , which collaborated with the WHO for the analysis, said: "Our results clearly indicate the need for vaccination, even among people that have had COVID-19."





Does strong hybrid immunity in the community help in ending the pandemic?





Australian Medical Association President Professor Steve Robson said the experience of hybrid immunity in Australia is still developing and the analysis published in the Lancet is still in its infancy.





"Being up-to-date with your vaccination reduces your chance of infection which means you are less likely to pass it on to someone else," Prof Robson said.





"If you are at low risk, so don't think you need to be vaccinated to protect yourself. Please think about the someone else who is still at risk."



Department of Health said it's difficult to predict the level of protection that current vaccinations and prior infection will provide against newer variants as the virus has evolved.





"Based on recent experience, in Australia and globally, it is expected that new variants with the increased ability of immune escape will occur, driving new waves of transmission."



