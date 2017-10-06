Limampung digri na mga araw para sa Sydney at Melbourne sa pagliko ng siglo

AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy Source: AAP
Published 6 October 2017 at 12:52pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 2:43pm
By Samantha Beniac Brooks
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Melbourne and Sydney could be experiencing 50-degree days by the turn of the century. That's the warning in a new climate change study, that says Australian cities are on track for unprecedented extreme heat, even if the world meets its Paris climate change targets.
