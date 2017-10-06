SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Limampung digri na mga araw para sa Sydney at Melbourne sa pagliko ng siglo

The sun reflects off of the CBD as it sets over Sydney, Monday, Jan. 31, 2011. Sydneysiders are being urged to stay cool and keep out of the sun, with the mercury tipped to soar dangerously over coming days. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy Source: AAP

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:52pm, updated 6 October 2017 at 2:43pm
By Samantha Beniac Brooks
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Melbourne and Sydney could be experiencing 50-degree days by the turn of the century. That's the warning in a new climate change study, that says Australian cities are on track for unprecedented extreme heat, even if the world meets its Paris climate change targets.

Available in other languages
