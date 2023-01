Tinig ng isang Filo sa Sweet Adelines Chorus Competition

Available in other languages

Cicular Keys Chorus is competing the upcoming Sweet Adelines Australia's Regional Competition - Australian Women's Barbershop Harmony Competition in Wollongong on Saturday May 21, 2016.











Lissa Lao is the only Filipina member of the all girls choir competing this year.











She shares her story

















Ang Cicular Keys Chorus ay kabilangs a lalahok sa Sweet Adelines Australia's Regional Competition - Australian Women's Barbershop Harmony Competition sa Wollonging ngayong Sabado ika 21 ng Mayo











Si Lissa Lao ang nag iisang Pilipina sa choir ng mga kakabihan na lalahok sa taong ito











Ito ang kanyang kwento























http://www.circularkeys.org/about









http://wsec.com.au/event/sweet-adelines-australia-convention-and-competition