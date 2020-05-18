SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Isang hotel sa Coogee, umaasa sa mga lokal na kliyente habang sarado ang mga international borders

easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Hoteliers continue to develop recovery strategies that will protect guests and employees while travel is on pause Source: Coogee Sands Hotel and Apartments

Published 18 May 2020 at 2:19pm, updated 18 May 2020 at 9:41pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Kahit lumuwag na ang mga restrictions sa NSW, hindi pa rin makakabawi ang mga hotel hanggang mabuksan ang mga international borders.

Binuksan na muli ng Randwick City Council ang mga beaches noong Biernes. Kasama dito ang Clovelly, Coogee at Maroubra, pati na rin ang ibang ocean pools.

Napansin ni Geraldine Roxas ng Coogee Sands Apartment Hotel ang pagdami ng tao; ngunit, hindi pa rin gaano tumaas ang bilang ng occupancy nila sa hotel.

 

 

Highlights

  • Bumaba ang occupancy sa Coogee Sands Apartment Hotel dahil sa pandemic.
  • Tumaas ng kaunti ang occupancy ng hotel ng magluwag ang mga restrictions sa NSW.
  • Umaasa ngayon ang hotel sa lokal na kliyente.
"The effect of COVID-19 on the hotel has been massive. Before the pandemic, the occupancy of the hotel has always been at almost 100%. After the pandemic, it dropped to 20% or even less than 10%," Geraldine shares.

Pagkatapos lumuwag ng mga restrictions, tumaas na kaunti ang occupancy. Umaasa si Geraldine na tataas pa ang bilang na ito, ngunit paniwala niya, matatagalan pa ito.

"We don't have international guests at the moment. Our guests are typically from around Sydney. We're waiting until everything settles and international guests can come visit again.

