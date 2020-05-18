Isang hotel sa Coogee, umaasa sa mga lokal na kliyente habang sarado ang mga international borders

Binuksan na muli ng Randwick City Council ang mga beaches noong Biernes. Kasama dito ang Clovelly, Coogee at Maroubra, pati na rin ang ibang ocean pools.





Napansin ni Geraldine Roxas ng Coogee Sands Apartment Hotel ang pagdami ng tao; ngunit, hindi pa rin gaano tumaas ang bilang ng occupancy nila sa hotel.

















"The effect of COVID-19 on the hotel has been massive. Before the pandemic, the occupancy of the hotel has always been at almost 100%. After the pandemic, it dropped to 20% or even less than 10%," Geraldine shares.





Pagkatapos lumuwag ng mga restrictions, tumaas na kaunti ang occupancy. Umaasa si Geraldine na tataas pa ang bilang na ito, ngunit paniwala niya, matatagalan pa ito.





"We don't have international guests at the moment. Our guests are typically from around Sydney. We're waiting until everything settles and international guests can come visit again.





