Ang maaring maging new normal pagkatapos ng pandemic

Babalik ba ang lahat sa normal pagkatapos ng COVID-19 pandemic?





Ayon sa psychotherapist na si Manna Maniago, mag-iiba na ang depinisyon natin ng "normal".

















Highlights





Social distancing na ang new norm, ngunit mas bibigyan natin ng halaga ang mga mahal natin sa buhay.

Mas magiging conscious ang mga tao sa proper hygiene.

Mas madaling mag-adjust sa mga pagbabago kapag naging bukas tayo dito.

1. Pag-ingat sa pakikipag-ugnayan

Physically apart, emotionally together Source: Tumisu from Pixabay





Ayon kay Manna, magiging new normal na ang social distancing at may mga ibang mga kompanya na magpapatuloy ng work-from-home arrangements.





Habang ninanais ng mga taong makipagkita sa kanilang mga kaibigan at katrabaho, maraming hindi pa rin magiging komportable dito.





"The way we used to greet others - kissing and hugging - I think that will be replaced by a big smile. It will be more of a genuine smile. You know that feeling when you really want to hug or kiss someone because you're really happy to see them."





2. Pagkakaroon ng good hygiene

Practising proper hygiene becomes habitual. Source: Martin Slavoljubovski from Pixabay





"Before the pandemic, I had to make sure my son would wash his hands," Manna admits.





Saad niya na sanay na ngayon ang mga tao sa regular na paghuhugas ng kamay.





3. Pagbibigay halaga sa oras at mga mahal sa buhay

A genuine realisation of the value of time and relationships Source: tung256 from Pixabay





"Pre-COVID, we were so busy with our lives. Here in Australia, we're always working. We're time poor. We didn't have a lot of time for family and friends."





Dahil sa lockdown, nagkaroon ng mas makakatotohanang pagtanto ang mga tao ukol sa kahalagahan ng oras at ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay.





"My mum is living in the Philippines and I rarely called her before because I was so busy. I would just call her once a week or send her a text," Manna admits, adding, "Now, I make a conscious effort to call her everyday."











Ayon kay Manna, kapag bukas ang mga tao sa new normal, mas madali nilang matatanggap ang mga pagbabagong dala nito.





"As Filipinos, part of our culture is an innate resilience that allows us to adapt to situations and make things better."





"It's part of our DNA as people to want to be in control. When we're not, we can fall apart; so now is the time to be kind to yourself. Be present and know that all of us are on the same boat."





BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories











