Isang lalaki, ang kanyang yellow ute at ang kanyang kagustuhang tumulong

"I'm just trying to do my bit."





Hindi naghahanap ng gantimpala o palakpak ang Sydneysider na si Christopher Venal. Ang ninanais lamang niya ay makatulong na pagaanin kahit papaano ang sitwasyon ng mga Pilipinong migrante gaya niya.





Ang dilaw na ute

Bilang miyembro ng Facebook group na Pinoy AU Sydney, napansin ni Christopher na maraming migrante at mga estudyante na naghahanap ng tulong pagdating sa paglilipat.





"I had a yellow ute for a year and, I can count on my fingers how many times I have used it. Back in March, it was due for registration and I was playing with the idea of whether I should register it again or get rid of it," saad niya.





"It’s kind of a kid’s game - when you spot something along your travels, you shout out 'Spotto!'" Source: Christopher Venal





Nagsulat siya ng isang post ukol sa ute sa Facebook group. Tinanong niya ang mga miyembro ng grupo kung mayroong nagnanais ng tulong sa paglilipat. Maraming sumagot sa kanyang tanong at, pinagdesisyunan ni Christopher na gawing proper service para sa komunidad ang kanyang tulong. Tinawag niya ang serbisyong ito na ' Spotto '.





"The name 'Spotto' came about because [the ute is] yellow. As kids we used to play a game - when you spot [a yellow vehicle] along your travels, you shout out 'Spotto'!"





Ang kondisyon lamang ni Christopher, isang IT systems engineer at small business owner, na iikot lamang sa iskedyul niya ang oras ng Spotto. Christopher, Rickie and their kids. Source: Christopher Venal





Ngunit kahit maraming iba pang inaasikaso si Christopher, sinusuportahan siya ng kanyang pamilya sa kanyang community work.





"I have taken my dad on one of the trips and more recently, I took my kids with me to share with them the spirit of how helping other people is like. And while I’m out doing all this community work, my fiance Rickie takes care of the kids. Even though I’m the one doing all the physical work, I’ve still got the backbone support of the family," aniya.





"I had it easy."

Pagdating sa suporta ng pamilya, ibinahagi ni Christopher na ang mga magulang niya ang dahilan kung bakit "I had it easy".





"My family migrated in 1987. I was around 11 years old at that time. I’m here by default," he admits.





"My family migrated in 1987. I was around 11 years old at that time. I’m here by default." Source: Christopher Venal





Aniya, binibigyan siya ng inspirasyon ng mga taong natulungan niya na patuloy na tumulong sa komunidad.





"[These Filipino migrants] sacrificed a lot - leaving their families behind, missing the births of their children. I give them tips and leads when it comes to employment, and just as much knowledge as I can about Australia. Or I help by simply getting them from one place to another. I want to be part [of their stories]," saad niya.





"Every time I drive around and converse with [the people I help], I hear their stories. They're so amazing!" Source: Christopher Venal





The bayanihan spirit

Naging bahagi din ng kwento ni Christopher and mga natulungan niya.





"Some I've become friends with. We frequently chat now and there are plans to hang out. Some you don't hear from ever again, but that's fine. Some pay it forward and I try to make sure they are recognised for it because it is the spirit of bayanihan (spirit of communal unity)," aniya.





Ayon sa kanya, nabago din ang pagkatao niya ng spirit of bayanihan na ito.





"It's not just me. I get the help from other people paying it forward." Source: Pinoy AU Sydney Facebook group





"I’m a shy person by default; but by doing this community work, it’s helping me a little bit more in terms of talking to people. It enables me to share my ideas and knowledge. [Doing things like this] will give you a different mindset about life."





At pagdating sa pagkakaroon ng ibang pananaw, paniwala ni Christopher na kailangang matutong i-adapt ng mga migrante ang Australian viewpoint.





"Don’t be shy. If you need help, reach out. You have to be assertive. Being shy in Australia won't work. Please don't [minimise what you've already accomplished] because for me, you all inspire me. Chin up, be proud and do not give up or lose hope. You have made it this far! Fight!"





BASAHIN / PAKINGGAN DIN











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories



