'Isang bituin na nawala'; nagdadalamhati ang mundo para kay Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking

University of Cambridge’s Stephen Hawking seeks the unified theory of the universe 2006 Source: Getty

Published 17 March 2018 at 12:52pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Bumabaha ng mga pagkilala mula sa buong mundo para sa pisisistang Briton na si Stephen Hawking.

Si Ginoong Hawking na pumanaw ngayong linggo sa edad na 76, ay kinilala bilang isa sa mga pinakamahusay na theoretical physicist simula ng panahon ni Albert Einstein.

