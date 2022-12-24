A true spirit of Filipino community: About 40 families in Maddington, WA celebrates Christmas Eve together

Highlights The sense of community is alive for many Filipinos, just like for a group of about 40 Filipino families in Maddington, WA.

For them, kapitbahayan goes beyond the celebration of Christmas, but further with their everyday living as neighbours.

Celebrating Christmas together is just one way of keeping the Filipino traditions.

"Isa kaming malaki at masayang pamilya dito. Nasa 40 na pamilya kami rito. Karamihan ng kapitbahay, sama-sama kaming nagno-Noche Buena for the past 6 years na," happily shares Analiza Carlos.





"This is home away from home, away from Philippines. Ito yung closest thing that we can keep the Filipino tradition and our sense of community."





The neighbours at The Haven would start gathering together around 7 pm on December 24 to celebrate Christmas Day. Their place in Maddington is about 20 kilometres away from Perth.



Several of the padre de familias of the Filipino Haven group enjoying the games. Credit: Supplied by Analiza Carlos "Taon-taon talaga mayroon kaming mga palaro, kasama ang mga classic na laro tulad ng Trip to Jerusalem para sa mga bata at meron din para sa mga matatanda," says Ms. Carlos who has been hosting the event since they started it.





"From our house, to the garage, and up to the street infront our place, we hold our event in particular the games."





The sense of community of these Filipinos go beyond Christmas and New Year's Day.



Several of the members of the Filipino neighbourhood in The Haven, Maddingtong WA. Credit: Supplied by Fernie Vicente In many other occasions, they help each other just like a large family.





"Iba yung feeling na para kang nakatira lang sa Pilipinas, na kapag minsan kapag nagkulang yung laman ng pantry mo, tatawag ka sa kapitbahay, at hihingi ka ng kamatis. Yung lalabas ka, may makakasalubong kang kapitbahay, magbabatian kayo, makakausap mo," points Analiza Carlos.



