Dating opisyal ng Hukbong Pang-himpapawid at Direktor ng kumpanya, inatasan bilang pansamantalang Chair ng ABC
Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes Dr Ferguson can restore stability at the national broadcaster, Source: Facebook
Published 1 October 2018 at 11:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang dating opisyal ng Hukbong Pang-Himpapawid at direktor ng kumpanya, Doctor Kirstin Ferguson, ay inatasang maging pangalawang chair ng ABC board.
Published 1 October 2018 at 11:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share