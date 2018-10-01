SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Dating opisyal ng Hukbong Pang-himpapawid at Direktor ng kumpanya, inatasan bilang pansamantalang Chair ng ABC

Interim ABC Chair, Kirstin Ferguson

Prime Minister Scott Morrison believes Dr Ferguson can restore stability at the national broadcaster, Source: Facebook

Published 1 October 2018 at 11:46am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:07pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, James Elton-Pym
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang dating opisyal ng Hukbong Pang-Himpapawid at direktor ng kumpanya, Doctor Kirstin Ferguson, ay inatasang maging pangalawang chair ng ABC board.

