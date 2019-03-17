ACU tinitingnan na ang paglipat sa kanluran ng Sydney

Highlight
- Bakit Blacktown? “ We’ve identified over the last few years that western Sydney is the place we need to have another campus. There’s a lot of opportunities in western Sydney. Half of the population of greater Sydney will be in western Sydney" : Campbell
- “We have quite a strength in health sciences. We have around nine disciplines. We are looking forward to working with local hospitals on those partnership."
- Nais ng ACU na makipagtulungan sa lokal na komunidad, lokal na negosyo at industriya para i-aydentipay ang mga bagong kurso at i-eksplor ang mga ito sa hinaharap.