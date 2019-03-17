SBS sa Wikang Filipino

ACU tinitingnan na ang paglipat sa kanluran ng Sydney

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

ACU campus in Strathfield

Source: Wikimedia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 March 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 20 March 2019 at 10:32am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Habang ipinahayag kamakailan ang pag-partner ng Blacktown-ACU, mabilis na ipinahayag ni Paul Campbell, ACU Executive Director Infrastructure/Deputy Chief Operating Officer, ang kanilang kagalakan na dalhin ang kalidad na pang-pamantasang edukasyon sa tirahan ng mga manggagawa. Ipinaliwanag niya ang kanilang pagkilos.

Published 17 March 2019 at 12:09pm, updated 20 March 2019 at 10:32am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlight

  • Bakit Blacktown? “ We’ve identified over the last few years that western Sydney  is the place we need to have another campus. There’s a lot of opportunities in western Sydney. Half of the population of greater Sydney will be in western Sydney" : Campbell
  • “We  have quite a strength in health sciences.  We have around nine disciplines. We are looking forward to working with local hospitals on those partnership."  
  • Nais ng ACU na makipagtulungan sa lokal na komunidad, lokal na negosyo at industriya para i-aydentipay ang mga bagong kurso at i-eksplor ang mga ito sa hinaharap.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero