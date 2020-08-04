SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Karagdagang suporta para sa mga nagtatrabaho sa Victoria, habang hinihigpitan ang mga restriksyon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced disaster payments for those required to self-isolate. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 August 2020 at 12:03pm, updated 4 August 2020 at 4:16pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang mga nagtatrabaho sa Victoria na nangangailangang mag-self isolate pero walang sick leave, ay bibigyan ng karagdaganag suportang pinansyal.,

Published 4 August 2020 at 12:03pm, updated 4 August 2020 at 4:16pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero