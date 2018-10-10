SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Matapos ang isang taon, rehabilitasyon sa Ground Zero magsisimula na

file photo

A military vehicle passes by ruins in an area where government troops battled Islamic extremists in Marawi city, southern Philippines, Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 10 October 2018 at 4:00pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Isang taon matapos mabawi mula sa limang buwan pagkubkob ng Marawi mula sa Islamic State-inspired Maute terror group sisimulan na ng pamahalaan ang rehabilitasyon sa "ground zero" .

