Tampok ang mga aged care homes dahil sa Covid 19

Fiona Hutchinson and her 80-year-old father Robert Bach.

Fiona Hutchinson and her 80-year-old father Robert Bach.

Published 11 August 2020 at 11:45am, updated 11 August 2020 at 11:47am
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Narinig ng Royal Commission into Aged Care, na walang sagot na plano ang sektor tungkol sa Covid 19, sa kabila na pitumpong porsyento ng mga namamatay ay mula sa mga nursing homes.

