SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Alfred Nicdao, ang artista

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_495173.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2016 at 3:57pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 2:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang Pilipino Australyano na actor Alfred Nicdao ay Napanood sa telebisyon sa Neighbours, Offspring, Betterman at Sea Patrol. Ginampanan niya ang papel na bida at kontrabida kasama ang mga pinaka tanyag na aktor sa Australya. Sa ngayon, siya ay napapanood sa Serye sa TV sa ABC na Tomorrow When the War Began Ibinhagi niya ang kanyang kwento bilang Asyano na aktor sa Australya Larawan: Alfred Nicdao sa SBS Studio Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

Published 20 May 2016 at 3:57pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 2:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 5 ng Enero

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Mga Pinoy sa Victoria ginunita ang kabayanihan ni Dr Jose P Rizal

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Antas ng migrasyon sa Australya nagbabalik na sa pre-pandemic levels, ayon sa ulat

YE Health Cancer

Maglaan ng oras sa pagpapasuri ng kalusugan