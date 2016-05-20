Alfred Nicdao, ang artista

Published 20 May 2016 at 3:57pm, updated 21 May 2016 at 2:01pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Ang Pilipino Australyano na actor Alfred Nicdao ay Napanood sa telebisyon sa Neighbours, Offspring, Betterman at Sea Patrol. Ginampanan niya ang papel na bida at kontrabida kasama ang mga pinaka tanyag na aktor sa Australya. Sa ngayon, siya ay napapanood sa Serye sa TV sa ABC na Tomorrow When the War Began Ibinhagi niya ang kanyang kwento bilang Asyano na aktor sa Australya Larawan: Alfred Nicdao sa SBS Studio Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
