Gamot laban sa cancer nasa PBS

Ang gamot ay nagbibigay daan sa mas mahaba't mas mabuting pamumuhay ng mga na-dayagnos na ilang uri ng Lymphoma.
Published 4 May 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 9:11am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang gamot laban sa kanser, na nadevelop mula East Germany noong panahon ng Cold War, ay napabilang na sa Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme ng Australya
Published 4 May 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 9:11am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share