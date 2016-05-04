SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Gamot laban sa cancer nasa PBS

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_490661.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 May 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 9:11am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang gamot laban sa kanser, na nadevelop mula East Germany noong panahon ng Cold War, ay napabilang na sa Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme ng Australya

Published 4 May 2016 at 12:02pm, updated 7 May 2016 at 9:11am
By Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ang gamot ay nagbibigay daan sa mas mahaba't mas mabuting pamumuhay ng mga na-dayagnos na ilang uri ng Lymphoma.

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 5 ng Enero

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Mga Pinoy sa Victoria ginunita ang kabayanihan ni Dr Jose P Rizal

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Antas ng migrasyon sa Australya nagbabalik na sa pre-pandemic levels, ayon sa ulat

YE Health Cancer

Maglaan ng oras sa pagpapasuri ng kalusugan