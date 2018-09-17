Australya, nasa mababang ranggo ng mga aktibong bansa

Source: common wikimedia
Published 17 September 2018 at 11:43am, updated 18 September 2018 at 11:58am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Maaring ipagmalaki ng Australya na sila ay isang aktibong bansa, pero ayon sa isang pag-aaral ng World Health Organisasyon, ito ay malayo sa katotohanan.
Published 17 September 2018 at 11:43am, updated 18 September 2018 at 11:58am
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share