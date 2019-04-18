Australya nangako ng AUD$8 milyon upang matugunan ang online na pang-aabuso sa mga bata sa Pilipinas

Naglunsad ang Embahada ng Australya ng partnership o pakikipagtulungan sa Australian Federal Police (AFP) gayundin sa United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), at sa dalawang NGO—ang Save The Children Philippines at The Asia Foundation, tungo sa layuning ito.





Bumuo sila ng consortium na makikipagtulungan sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas para pangalagaan ang batang Filipino mula sa pang-aabusong sekswal.





New partnership brings together a consortium of child rights advocates collaborating with the government, civil society, and private sector. Source: Supplied by S. Escalante





Sinabi ni Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson na popondohan ng Australian ang kampanya, sa halagang walong milyong australian dollars, na ipalalabas sa loob ng anim na taon.





Lumabas sa pag-aaral ng Save The Children Philippines na dalawampu’t siyam na porsyento ng mga kabataang Filipino ang na-biktima ng cyberviolence, kabilang ang pang-aabusong sekswal.





Ayon kay Attorney Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer ng Save The Children Philippines, tatlong porsyento ng mga batang ito ang nagsabing nagamit sila para magpadala ng mga hubad nilang larawan sa mga kliyente online.





“Children especially those in deprived situations are at risk of falling prey to online sexual exploitation. We need to increase public vigilance to prevent and reduce incidents of OSEC by strengthening child protection systems at the local level,” sabi ni Mr Muyot.





Ayon naman sa UNICEF, lubhang nakaaalarma ang resulta ng survey na ito, at nangangailangan ng agarang pag-aksyon.





Sinabi ni Ms. Julia Rees, UNICEF Representative, paiigtingin nila ang public awareness sa child exploitation at makikipag-ugnayan sa mga komunidad.





“Filipino children have a massive presence online. One in three Internet users is a child.”





A British judge has warned of the dangers posed by easy internet access for young people. (AAP) Source: AAP





“While the Government has been trying to respond to the demand, breadth, scope, and agility of the technology — not to mention the extreme accessibility of digital platforms — there must be more that we can do together to protect our children,” sabi ni Ms Rees.





Sa panig naman ng isa pang partner-NGO, ang The Asia Foundation, target nito ang pagpapalakas ng judicial action o ang pagtugon ng hudikatura sa problema ng child sexual abuse and exploitation online.





Kabilang din sa mga hakbang na inilunsad ng Australia sa Pilipinas para patatagin ang pagpuksa ng mga krimen online ay ang pagtulong ng Australia sa paglikha ng Philippine Internet Crime Center, katuwang ang Philippine National Police at ang mga British partners.





Ginawa umano ito nuong Pebrero.





