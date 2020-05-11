SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga prinsipal ng paaralan sa Australya, dumadaan sa labis na stress, bago pa man nagsimula ang Covid 18

School principals say they are under heavy stress

School principals say they are under heavy stress Source: Getty Image

Published 11 May 2020 at 5:29pm, updated 11 May 2020 at 5:33pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Isang pambansang survey ang nagpakita na ang mga prinsipal ng mga eskwelahan sa Australya ay sumasa-ilalim ng matinding stress, bago pa man nagsimula ang Covid 19 pandemic.

