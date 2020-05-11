Mga prinsipal ng paaralan sa Australya, dumadaan sa labis na stress, bago pa man nagsimula ang Covid 18
School principals say they are under heavy stress Source: Getty Image
Published 11 May 2020 at 5:29pm, updated 11 May 2020 at 5:33pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Isang pambansang survey ang nagpakita na ang mga prinsipal ng mga eskwelahan sa Australya ay sumasa-ilalim ng matinding stress, bago pa man nagsimula ang Covid 19 pandemic.
