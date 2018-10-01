Ministrong panlabas ng Australya, nagtalumpati sa UN General Assembly

Marise Payne paid also paid tribute to her predecessor, Julie Bishop. Source: AAP
Published 1 October 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 2 October 2018 at 3:30pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Nagtalumpati sa United Nations ang ministrong panlabas ng Australya, Marise Payne, kasabay ang pagtataas ng suporta sa kasunduang Nuklear sa Iran, ang pangako ng pagkaka-pantay ng kasarian, at ang kahalagahan ng katatagan sa rehiyon ng Indo-Pacific.
