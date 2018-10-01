SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ministrong panlabas ng Australya, nagtalumpati sa UN General Assembly

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Foreigh Minister Marise Payne addressing the UN General Assembly

Marise Payne paid also paid tribute to her predecessor, Julie Bishop. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 2 October 2018 at 3:30pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nagtalumpati sa United Nations ang ministrong panlabas ng Australya, Marise Payne, kasabay ang pagtataas ng suporta sa kasunduang Nuklear sa Iran, ang pangako ng pagkaka-pantay ng kasarian, at ang kahalagahan ng katatagan sa rehiyon ng Indo-Pacific.

Published 1 October 2018 at 12:03pm, updated 2 October 2018 at 3:30pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero