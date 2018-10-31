Australyanong kompanya nahaharap sa panibagong alegasyon ng waste mismanagement sa Malaysia
A protest in Kuantan in 2012 Source: AAP
Published 31 October 2018 at 4:44pm, updated 1 November 2018 at 12:53pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Isang Australyanong mining company ang nahaharap sa panibagong alegasyon ng di wastong pagtapon ng radioactive waste mula sa planta nito sa Malaysia.
