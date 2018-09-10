SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pasaporte ng mga kilalang pedopilya, kinansela

Tiny Kirwan, of Destiny Rescue, poses as a man looking for child sex workers in the Philippines.Tony Kirwan, of Destiny Rescue, poses as a man looking for child sex workers in the Philippines.

Tony Kirwan, of Destiny Rescue, poses as a man looking for child sex workers in the Philippines. Source: SBS Dateline

Published 10 September 2018 at 12:05pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:26pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Halos tatlumpong naka-rehistrong nagkasala ng pang-aabusong seksuwal sa mga kabataan, na naglakbay sa labas ng bansa, ay inalisan ng pasaporte sa paglalayong mabawasan ang turismo sa sex ng mga bata.

