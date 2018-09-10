Pasaporte ng mga kilalang pedopilya, kinansela

Tony Kirwan, of Destiny Rescue, poses as a man looking for child sex workers in the Philippines. Source: SBS Dateline
Published 10 September 2018 at 12:05pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:26pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Halos tatlumpong naka-rehistrong nagkasala ng pang-aabusong seksuwal sa mga kabataan, na naglakbay sa labas ng bansa, ay inalisan ng pasaporte sa paglalayong mabawasan ang turismo sa sex ng mga bata.
Published 10 September 2018 at 12:05pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 2:26pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share