Mga paaralan sa Australya nahuhuli sa pandaigdigang tala sa edukasyon

site_197_Filipino_598825.JPG

Published 9 December 2016 at 12:22pm, updated 9 December 2016 at 12:44pm
By Santilla Chingaipe
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Napagalaman sa pandaigdigang report sa edukasyon na ang mga mag-aaral sa Australya ay nahuhuli sa matematika, siyensa at pagbasa Ang resulta ay inilalabas sa tuwing ikatlong taon ng Program for International Student Assessment, o PISA

 Larawan: mga batang mag-aaral sa Singapore binista ang dinosaur display sa Singapore Zoo (AAP)

