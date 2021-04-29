Industriya ng edukasyon sa Australia nahaharap sa malaking pagkalugi

Highlights Ayon sa ulat ng Mitchel Institute, nasa 17,000 overseas students lamang ang nag-enrol, mula sa nakasanayang 120,000 kada anim na buwan

Bago ang pandemya, nagkakahalaga lamang ng $9 million ang online learning, ngunit pagtapos ng 2020, umakyat ito sa $3.3 billion

Kumonti na din ang bilang ng mga int students na naninirahan sa Australya

Maliban sa hindi maipagpapatuloy ng mga international students ang kanilang pangarap na makapag-aral, inamin ng Victoria University's Mitchell Institute Education Policy Fellow na si Peter Hurley na ang pagbagsak ng mga enrolment ay di lamang nakaapekto sa mga institusyon ngunit pati na rin sa iba pang sektor ng ekonomiya.





"You're looking at the intenational sector, the value of the international sector halving, the international education sector halving within, by the end of next year and that's going to have huge ramifications. It's important to remember that actually universities pretty much only account for a quarter of that value. A lot of the value of international students actually comes in the form of spending in the wider economy so think about say property, or retail and so on so its not just universitites who are going to be affected by this, there's a lot of different parts of the economy and society that will be impacted."











