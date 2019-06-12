SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Awtoridad minomonitor mga airport at daugnan para sa founder ng KAPA

file photo

authorites are monitoring possible presence of founder of religous gruop involved in 50 billion peso pyramiding scam Source: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images

Published 12 June 2019 at 4:30pm, updated 12 June 2019 at 4:33pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Minomonitor ng husto ng awtoridad ang ilang mga airport at daungan para sa posibleng presensiya ng religious group na nasa likod ng may P50 bilyong "pyramiding" investment scam na nagsimula sa Mindanao.

