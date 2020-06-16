Sakripisyo ng isang ina upang mabigyan ng magandang kinabukasan ang mga anak

"We grew up poor. My mum died when I was 16. My dad had to raise all of us nine children by himself. He struggled to provide for us," saad ng single mum na si Connie Lai.





Dahil sa lumaki siyang mahirap, nanindigan si Connie na hindi pagdadaanan ng mga anak niya ang mga hirap na dinanas niya noon.





Connie works as a community support worker and assistant physiotherapist. Source: Connie Lai





 Highlights





Ang Hunyo 16 ay International Day of Family Remittances.

Tatlong taon na nalalayo si Connie Lai sa kanyang mga anak.

Sinusuportahan ni Connie ang kanyang mga anak at mga kapatid.

"My work is okay in the Philippines, but the responsibility I felt to provide well for my children and help out my siblings pushed me to seek opportunities in Australia. I know I'm not lazy, but I knew I would never earn enough back home. What if one of us got sick? All our savings would get depleted."





"I do this for my family. My dad is no longer with us. I wish I had the opportunity to earn for him as well."





Connie with her three children, Christian, Cyd and Chelsea Source: Connie Lai Nagtatrabaho bilang community support worker at assistant physiotherapist si Connie. May mga odd jobs din siya. Habang din na siya makapagbigay sa ama, malaki ang benepisyo na nakukuha ng kanyang mga anak sa mga sakripisyo niya.





"I'm so blessed my ex-husband supports my decisions and he is there for my children while I am away."





"It's hard being away from my children, so I try to keep myself very busy. I work Monday to Sunday. And when I hear of other people complaining about stress, all I think about is gratitude. I'm earning well even if I'm tired."





"I'm so blessed my ex-husband [in red shirt] supports my decisions and he is there for my children while I am away." Source: Connie Lai





Pagod man siya, ang tanging iniisip ni Connie ay ang kinabukasan niya at ng kanyang mga anak.





"We need to keep in mind that we're saving for our future. We're not always going to be strong and able-bodied. What makes me especially content is that I know that I'm helping. I know I'm providing well for my children."





