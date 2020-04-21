SBS sa Wikang Filipino

'Bayanihan Cebu' gagamitin bilang quarantine facility

cebu city, Bayanihan Cebu

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella inspecting the SHS Bayanihan Cebu Field Center during the blessing of the facility, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Source: Cebu City Public Information Office Facebook page

Published 21 April 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 4:06pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Nakahanda nang tumanggap ng mga pasyente ang “Bayanihan Cebu” na magsisilbing quarantine facility para sa mga residente na magpopositibo sa COVID-19.

