'Bayanihan Cebu' gagamitin bilang quarantine facility

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella inspecting the SHS Bayanihan Cebu Field Center during the blessing of the facility, Sunday, April 19, 2020. Source: Cebu City Public Information Office Facebook page
Published 21 April 2020 at 3:03pm, updated 21 April 2020 at 4:06pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Nakahanda nang tumanggap ng mga pasyente ang “Bayanihan Cebu” na magsisilbing quarantine facility para sa mga residente na magpopositibo sa COVID-19.
