Mga benepisyo ng libreng kinder sa Victoria maliban sa savings

Highlights Libre ang council kinder programs para sa mga 4-year olds at eligible 3-year olds.

Hindi libre ang non-council centres, ngunit mababawasan ang fees.

Maliban sa early start at oportunidad para sa socialisation, mabibigyan ng free kinder ng oportunidad ang mga ina na magtrabaho at ma-develop ang kanilang mga sarili.

Pinaplano ng Victorian government na magkaroon ng libreng kinder program sa 2021 upang gumaan ang financial burden sa mga magulang at mabigyan ng early start ang mga bata.





"Like other mums with children about to attend kinder, the news really made me happy," saad ng ina na si Florence Dato.





Saad ni Florence na magsisimula na ng 4-year old kinder ang kanyang anak sa susunod na taon.





"When we were looking to enrol my son, the cheapest council kinder program I saw was 445 AUD a term. With the state initiative, it will be free.





"My son will be attending a non-council kindergarten program though so it won't be totally free; but we computed and we will be saving around 2,000 AUD for the year."





Aniya, ang long day care fees na binabayaran niya para sa kanyang anak ay 115 AUD kada araw, na bumababa sa kalahati dahil sa federal childcare subsidy.





"It still is quite expensive, especially if your child attends care often."





Naniniwala si Florence na tinutulak ng mahal na fees and mga ina na manatili na lang sa bahay upang alagaan ang kanilang mga anak imbis na magtrabaho.





"If you take on a part-time or casual job, you just end up using the money you earned to pay for your child's care."





Sa pamamagitan ng libreng kinder, umaasa si Florence na may mga ibang benepisyo pa na mararanasan ang mga ina kagaya niya.





"With expensive fees, some parents may think of foregoing kinder. If kinder is free, there won't be that hesitation. Kids will then be given an early start and have opportunities for socialisation.





"As mums as well, we will have an opportunity to earn through work or business. We can attend to our personal development outside of the family as well through short courses, volunteering or community work."





