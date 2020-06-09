SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Nagpapaptuloy ang proltestang Black Lives Matter sa buong mundo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2020 at 11:58am, updated 9 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nagpapatuloy ang protesta sa buong mundo, kasunod ng pagpatay kay George Floyd sa Estados Unidos, halos dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan.

Published 9 June 2020 at 11:58am, updated 9 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero