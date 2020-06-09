Nagpapaptuloy ang proltestang Black Lives Matter sa buong mundo

Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour, Source: AAP
Published 9 June 2020 at 11:58am, updated 9 June 2020 at 4:01pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Nagpapatuloy ang protesta sa buong mundo, kasunod ng pagpatay kay George Floyd sa Estados Unidos, halos dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan.
