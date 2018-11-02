Pag-asa para sa mga may spinal cord injuries

Spinal cord injuries occur when the bones of the spine damage the cord, interrupting the nerves that carry messages from the brain to various parts of the body. Source: Universal Images Group Editorial
Nakapaglakad muli ang tatlong pasyente may spinal cord injury dahilan sa bagong tuklas na siyentipikong pamamaraan. Sa pagaaral na inilimbag sa Nature International science journal, napag-alaman na nakakatulong ang electrical stimulation sa paghilom ng mga damaged nerves.
