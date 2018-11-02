SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pag-asa para sa mga may spinal cord injuries

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Spinal cord injuries occur when the bones of the spine damage the cord, interrupting the nerves that carry messages from the brain to various parts of the body.

Spinal cord injuries occur when the bones of the spine damage the cord, interrupting the nerves that carry messages from the brain to various parts of the body. Source: Universal Images Group Editorial

Published 2 November 2018 at 4:05pm, updated 5 November 2018 at 10:18am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Available in other languages

Nakapaglakad muli ang tatlong pasyente may spinal cord injury dahilan sa bagong tuklas na siyentipikong pamamaraan. Sa pagaaral na inilimbag sa Nature International science journal, napag-alaman na nakakatulong ang electrical stimulation sa paghilom ng mga damaged nerves.

