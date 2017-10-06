SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kanser sa suso, ikalawang pangunahing sanhi ng kamatayan

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Getty Images/hidesy

Breast Cancer awareness ribbon on world Source: Getty Images/hidesy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:27pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's a harrowing fact that Indigenous women are less likely to survive breast cancer than other women. A new social media campaign is trying to change that by encouraging Aboriginal women to get regular breast screenings.

Published 6 October 2017 at 12:27pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero